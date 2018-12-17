All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Details Announced

The Details of the All-Ireland Club Semi-Finals have been announced by Central Council. An Spidéal’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final with Naomh Eanna from Antrim and Oranmore/Maree’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Semi-Final with St Galls will both take place on Sunday the 20th of January with the Football Semi-Final in Pairc Tailteann in Navan throwing in at 2pm. No venue has been confirmed for Oranmore/Maree’s Club semi-Final.

Regarding the other Semi-Finals, the Intermediate Club Hurling Semi-Final between Graigue-Ballycallen and Charleville will be played on Saturday the 19th of January in Semple Stadium at 2pm and the Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final between Two Mile House and Kilcummin will be held on the Saturday the 20th at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 2pm.

St Thomas’ All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Semi-Final with Ruairí Og of Antrim will be played on Saturday the 9th of February in Parnell Park throwing in at 3pm with the other Senior Club semi-Final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner taking place on the same day in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

Finally, Corofin’s All-Ireland Senior Club Football semi-Final with Gweedore from Donegal will be played on Saturday the 16th of February in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmuida in Carrick On Shannon throwing in at 1.30pm with the other Senior Club Semi-Final between Mullinalaghta St Columbas and Dr Crokes taking place on the same day in Semple Stadium throwing in at 3.30.

Upcoming Fixtures

19.01.2019 (Sat)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

Semi-Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles 2pm

Graigue-Ballycallan v Charleville

20.01.2019 (Sun)

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

Semi-Finals

Páirc an Tailteann, Navan 2pm

An Spidéal v Naomh Éanna

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 2pm

Two Mile House v Kilcummin

20.01.2019 (Sun)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

Semi-Final

TBC 2pm

Oranmore-Maree v St Galls

09.02.2019 (Sat)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship

Semi-Finals

Parnell Park, Dublin 3pm

St Thomas v Ruairí Og

Semple Stadium, Thurles 5pm

Ballyhale Shamrock v Ballygunner TG4

(Cill Chainnigh) (Port Láirge)

16.02.2019 (Sat)

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship

Semi-Finals

Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmuida Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm

Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

Semple Stadium, Thurles 3:30pm

Mulllnalaghta St Columba’s v Dr Crokes