All-Ireland Club Hurling Final Preview

Join us tonight (Thursday) from 8pm on for a live preview of the All-Ireland Club Hurling final between St Thomas’ and O’Loughlin Gaels. Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and Johnny Coen will be joined by St Thomas’ GAA Club stalwarts from past and present in The Village Inn, Kilchreest. The programme is streamed online on Thursday night and will be repeated on FM radio this Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.