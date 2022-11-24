All Ireland Club Football Championships update

With three Galway clubs looking forward to provincial finals in just over a week, we look at the state of play in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Club football championships in all four provinces. The winners in Connacht and Ulster are scheduled to meet in the All-Ireland semi-finals this year, with the semi-finals in all three competitions on the weekend of January 7th and 8th.

Provincial Senior Football Finals:

Connacht (Dec 4th) – Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Tourlestrane (Sligo)

Ulster (Dec 11th) – Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) or Kilcoo (Down) v Glen (Derry) or Cargin (Antrim)

Munster (Dec 10th) – Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) or Eire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Newcastlewest (Limerick) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary)

Leinster (Dec 4th) – Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v The Downs (Westmeath)

Provincial Intermediate Football Finals:

Connacht (Dec 3rd) – Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v St Dominics (Roscommon) or Aughnasheelin (Leitrim)

Ulster (Dec 11th) – Castlerahan (Cavan) or Corduff (Monaghan) v An Clochán Liath (Donegal) or Galbally Pearses (Tyrone)

Leinster (Dec 3rd) – Fethard (Wexford) v Dunshaughlin (Meath)

Munster (Dec 11th) – Rathmore (Kerry) or Kanturk (Cork) v Ballina (Tipperary) or Na Piarsaigh (Limerick)

Provincial Junior Football Finals:

Connacht (Dec 3rd) – Clifden (Galway) v St Ronans (Roscommon)

Leinster (Dec 3rd) – Adamstown (Wexford) v Castletown (Meath)

Munster (Dec 11th) – Fossa (Kerry) or Castlemahon (Limerick) v KIlmurry (Cork) or Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary)

Ulster (Nov 26th) – Stewartstown (Tyrone) v Drumlane (Cavan)

All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior football Semi-finals – Connacht v Ulster, Munster v Leinster, January 7th/8th

All Ireland Junior and Intermediate Club Football Finals – January 15th

All Ireland Senior Club Football Final – January 22nd