All-Ireland Club Final Preview – St Thomas’ will have to be “At The Top Of Their Game” to win All-Ireland Club Final

St Thomas Manager Kenneth Burke has told Galway Bay FM Sport that they will have to be at the top of their game on Sunday to beat O’Loughlin Gaels in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Final.

St Thomas face The Kilkenny and Leinster Champions in the decider on Sunday afternoon looking to win their second All-Ireland Senior Club title in what will be their third final appearance following their win in 2013 and their defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks in 2019.

Speaking to Niall Canavan, the St Thomas manager said that their opponents on Sunday will be hard to beat.

The Interview with Kenneth Burke in Full.