All-Ireland Club Final Preview – St Thomas’ stressing the importance of the club and past players as they continue their build up to Sunday

As St Thomas continue their build up to Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Final, one of their players has pointed to the importance of who they represent.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM Sport, Full back Fintan Burke pointed out that when they take to the field on Sunday, they will remember all who wore the jersey before them.

Speaking to Niall Canavan, Burke said that while they represent themselves and their families, there are a lot more in the club who they also remember.

The Interview with Fintan in full…