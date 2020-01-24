All-Ireland Club Final Preview – “A celebration of community and the GAA” – Kevin Clancy

This Saturday, Oughterard and Magheracloone will face off in what has become one of the most anticipated All-Ireland Club Finals in many years. Oughterard reached the decider following their 1-12 to 0-12 win over Kerry’s Templenoe while their opponents qualified for Croke Park with a 0-24 to 1-8 win over Mattock Rangers.

While the emphasis may be what happens on the Croke Park surface at 5.15, one of the big stories in the run up to the final has been the amount of support for Oughterard that has come, not just from around the town and the surrounding areas, but also from around the county and around the World.

Kevin Clancy is chairman of the Galway football board and a proud Oughterard man and he joined John Mulligan in studio. They talked about the game, the support from the community for the club and the occasion itself.

Galway Football Chairman Kevin Clancy presenting the Frank Fox Cup to Corofin’s Micheal Lundy.