28 September 2023

All Ireland Champions Galway Minor Ladies Football Honoured with Mayoral Reception

On Monday 25 September 2023, a mayoral reception was held in City Hall for players, coaches, friends and family of the Galway Minor Ladies Football team.

The team were honoured by Galway City Council for their win in the A division LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Football Final on 5 August 2023 – making them All Ireland Champions.

Cllr. Eddie Hoare, Mayor of the City of Galway, said: “It is my great pleasure to host you today at this Mayoral Reception, to celebrate and acknowledge your achievements as LGFA All-Ireland Minor Ladies football champions, and as representatives of your city and county. This is Galway’s first A title at minor level since 2018 and is a tremendous achievement in the face of stiff competition throughout the championship. I personally know the thrill and rush of adrenaline of running onto the pitch, surrounded by your teammates, wearing your jersey with pride, and gaining so much from an involvement in sport and in the GAA in particular. For the players, it is a real act of commitment to pull together and deliver a result as a group of individuals working as one solid unit, so I commend you also in your achievement, which is reflected in your well-deserved title as All Ireland Champions.”

The Mayor recognised the essential work of the management team Daniel Moynihan and Nioclas Mac Donnacha, and the coaches Enda Holmes, Katrina Connolly and Neil Moynihan. The support of the team physio Marion Reynolds and FLO Martina Coen was also acknowledged. The Mayor closed the event by wishing the players the best for the future and their careers in sport.

Team names: Leah O’Halloran; Shiofra Ni Scanlain; Maryanne Jordan; Emily Brogan; Brenda Naughton; Aoibhinn Eilian (Team Captain); Roisin Reddington; Katie Slattery; Klara Banek; Eabha Smith; Eabha Baird; Aisling Madden; Siun Mc Govern; Niamh Divilly; Kate Thompson; Alenah Keohane; Daria Brennan; Eabha Brennan; Neasa Daly; Zoe Duggan; Sadhb Farthing; Rachel Kelly; Isabelle Murray; Grainne Molloy; Aoife Nash; Shauna O’Connell; Lauren O’Donnell; Alisha O’Malley; Ava Trayers; Ella Zywczyk

Captain Aoibheann Eilian, Team Manager Daniel Moynihan and Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Eddie Hoare, at a Mayoral reception in honour of the Members of the Galway Minor Ladies Football Team – All Ireland Champions 2023 – on Monday 25 September 2023

