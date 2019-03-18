All Ireland champions Corofin set for massive homecoming reception

After their stunning success in Croke Park yesterday, thousands of supporters are expected in Corofin GAA grounds this evening to welcome home the All Ireland club champions for the 3rd time in 5 years. Galway Bay FM will broadcast an hour long special, live from Corofin this evening, with Ollie Turner, Kevin O’Dywer, Fiona Scally and Tommy Devane bringing you live coverage of the homecoming as it happens, as well as interviews with players, management and officials. The homecoming details are as follows:

4pm Depart Gullanes Hotel, Ballinasloe

4.20pm Arrive in Caltra

4.40pm Arrive in Mountbellew

5.15pm Arrive in Abbeyknockmoy

On to Finns Cross and Brackloon

6pm Arrive in Corofin.

All times are approximate, but keep listening to Galway Bay fm for updates on the progress of the Corofin team bus…!

