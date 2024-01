All-Ireland Camogie Championship draws made

The Senior Camogie Championship draw took place at lunchtime, with Galway included in a group with defending champions Cork, Clare, Down, Dublin and Wexford.

The Intermediate Championship Group 1sees Galway paired with Clare, Wexford, Cork, Westmeath, and Offaly who will push to regain their senior status after their senior relegation in 2023.