All 3 Galway Hurling Manager nominees withdraw from selection process

Galway Bay FM Sport understands that all three candidates nominated for the Galway Senior Hurling Managers position have all decided to withdraw from the process to select the new manager. Outgoing selectors Noel Larkin (Meelick/Eyrecourt) and Francis Forde (Turloughmore), along with Tony Ward (Sarsfields) were the three names in the hat.

On Monday, former Galway Senior Camogie & Galway U21 hurling manager Tony Ward indicated that he was not going forward to the Interview process and now comes the news that both Noel Larkin and Francis Forde have also pulled out of the race to become Senior manager. Interviews with the candidates had expected to be set up imminently but this decision by the three nominees to withdraw will serve to both elongate the process to find a successor to Micheal Donoghue as well as adding further scrutiny to the fallout since the departure of the 2017 All Ireland winning manager.