Aldi Community Games Outdoor Events To Return In 2021

Ireland Womens’ Rugby Player Beibhinn Parsons was in IT Carlow today to announce that this year’s Aldi Community Games is back, and in even better news, outdoor events will be held in person!



Aldi Community Games was established more than 50 years ago to provide the opportunity for young people to use their leisure time in a healthy and productive way and that mission is as relevant today. It provides opportunities for children and young people aged 6 to 16 years to develop active healthy lives in a safe environment through experiencing a wide range of sporting and cultural activities.

Community spirit and co-operation is fostered and encouraged and it is fantastic that in-person events are returning from now in your local Community Games Area culminating in Regional and National Finals in September, October and November! Every young person should have the opportunity to take part in sports and art in their local community and grow up understanding how good it makes you feel when you are active and healthy.



The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that Aldi Community Games had to suspend or alter some of the usual activities, with events earlier this year being held online.



Gerry McGuinness, Community Games President commented:

“We are looking forward to seeing a lot of smiling faces back in person at the Aldi Community Games this year. Our team have worked long and hard to get everything in place to be able to provide these events in a safe manner, and we’re all thrilled that we get to see everyone again.”



John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said:

“This is now our fifth year backing the Aldi Community Games, and it’s brilliant to see the organisation innovate and still provide as much fun and support for local communities throughout the global pandemic. We are thrilled for everyone that is getting to take part in the in-person events this year. Best of luck to all!”



Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer at Bus Éireann said:

“Bus Éireann is Ireland’s national bus company and is at the heart of communities throughout the country. This is our second year as official travel partners with Aldi’s Community Games. If the last year has shown us anything, it is the importance of local communities and it’s wonderful to see so many around the country showing their support for the games this year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer.

Provisional Physical (In-person)

Athletics:

In order to safely manage the number of Participants attending events, a regional structure will be introduced, specifically for Athletics for 2021. The regions will be divided as follows:



· Region 1 – Donegal and Connaught

· Region 2 – Monaghan, Cavan and Leinster North

· Region 3 – Leinster South

· Region 4 – Munster



Regional Athletics Finals will commence in September as follows:

· Region 1 – Sep 4th 2021 Claremorris Athletics Track

· Region 2 and 3 – Sep 11th and 12th 2021 Leixlip Athletics Track

· Region 4 – Sep 18th 2021 Munster Technology University Athletics Track, Cork

· National Finals – Sep 25th 2021 Carlow Institute of Technology



Pitch and Putt:

· Pitch and Putt Event will take place in The Acres Pitch and Putt, Ballinalee, Longford on 16th October



Outdoor Team Events:

· Outdoor team events will take place in University of Limerick on the weekend of October 9th and 10th 2021



Swimming and Cross Country:

· Swimming and Cross Country / Mixed Distance Relay events will take place in University of Limerick on the weekend of November 27th



