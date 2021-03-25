Aldi Community Games goes virtual for 2021!

print

#GetInTheGames

Aldi Community Games have announced today the return of the Games, virtually, for 2021! Aldi has supported the Community Games since 2017 and is once again instrumental in helping to keep children across Ireland active, as well as aiming to grow participation year on year in the Games.

The brand new Aldi Community Games platform launched Wednesday, 24th March and is there for parents to register their children for 7 fun free activities (30 different categories in all): www.mycommunitygames.com

Aimed at boys and girls aged between 6 and 16 years, there are currently seven disciplines available to enter across 30 categories covering art, model-making, dance, singing, music and more. At a time when activities are restricted across Ireland, the new platform offers direct access to local area events and aims to open up the benefits of the Games to many more young people across the country.

While the events are hosted online, participants will have the opportunity to qualify for County and National finals culminating in a virtual Aldi Community Games Festival and prize-giving ceremony in June.

Gerry McGuinness, Community Games President commented:

“We are looking forward to seeing all of the entries from across Ireland for the virtual Aldi Community Games this year. Our team have worked long and hard to get everything in place to provide this platform, and we’re all thrilled to be able to offer it to even more children. All going well, we are targeting a return to our traditional outdoor events and National Festivals later in the year.”

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said:

“This is now our fifth year backing the Aldi Community Games, and it’s brilliant to see the organisation innovate and still provide as much fun and support for local communities throughout the global pandemic. We are all hoping of course that we see a return to traditional events later this year.”

Aldi Community Games was established more than 50 years go to provide the opportunity for young people to use their leisure time in a healthy and productive way and that mission is as relevant today.

Visit www.mycommunitygames.com for more information.