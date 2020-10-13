Aldi Community Games Esports – Midterm FIFA 20 Challenge – Game On!

With tighter Covid-19 restrictions and the midterm school holidays approaching, Aldi Community Games have been actively working on new ways to keep children connected and mentally and physically challenged. They are delighted to announce that they’ve teamed up with the Irish Governing Body for Esports, Ireland Esports to develop an online FIFA 20 Challenge where gaming and physical activity run hand in hand in a safe, monitored and fun environment.

Ireland Esports said:

“Ireland Esports is delighted to partner with Aldi Community Games on such an exciting initiative during these challenging times. Gaming provides a unique platform for young people to interact, play, compete & have fun in a safe and socially distant manner. Our not-for-profit organization is built upon developing gaming opportunities across the Irish gaming and Esports landscape in an appropriate and inclusive setting. We believe that this inaugural event with Aldi Community, will be the first of many for Ireland Esports over the coming months and years.”

Aldi Community Games believes that by introducing physical activities, healthy lifestyle messages and moderation to gaming they can help promote a positive environment for children of the appropriate age to connect, play and chat together. This is now more important than ever as Ireland faces ongoing restrictions.

The Aldi Community Games Esports Midterm FIFA 20 Challenge will take place over Midterm break with lots of spot prizes to be won along the way including copies of the very latest FIFA 21 thanks to EA SPORTS. Winners will each receive Aldi Community Games medals with the overall winners receiving an opportunity to play a celebrity online in a FIFA game. Every child who takes part will receive a digital certificate.

To emphasise the importance of staying physically active, a soccer challenge where children can show off their soccer skills to win a fabulous prize during the online challenge has been introduced.

Speaking about the event Gerry McGuinness, President of Aldi Community Games said:

“I’m delighted that Aldi Community Games can be part of this new venture, marrying online activity with physical activity. One thing that is very important for us is that all throughout gameplay we will be sharing healthy active tips with our players as we continue to promote healthy active lifestyles and highlight the importance of moderation when it comes to online activities.”

Gaming helps with developing creativity, problem-solving, team play, strategic thinking while enhancing coordination, concentration, imagination and social connection. All of these skills are also very valuable on the pitch, the stage and in life as children grow older.

We asked our Aldi Community Games children why they like to play games and here’s what some of them said:

‘I really enjoy playing games online because I love playing FIFA as I am a massive football fan and always go to the local Astro turf with my friends but can’t now due to coronavirus so we have been playing XBox together during lockdown’

‘Sometimes we can’t play in school because it’s raining. On wet play days it’s fun to pretend to play soccer with my friends. We all put on our headsets and pretend we are famous soccer players. We have the best fun and sometimes I win! Sometimes my friends call after and we play with the goal in my garden’

‘I have fun placing players in positions that they wouldn’t usually play in and use my imagination to make the game more interesting. I speed the players up and slow them down. It’s great to play this with friends, it makes us laugh out loud’

‘It’s a great way to relax with your friends or alone and all I have to do is jump into a match of FIFA with my best friend and we can learn new skills and tricks which we can try out on the real field!’

‘When I am playing soccer online I have to work hard and make decisions (sometimes good, sometimes bad). Playing games online or in the field helps me to make friends and improve my confidence. Being part of a team sport is good. Soccer helps me to stay active, fit and healthy. I know what food is good for me to eat to stay healthy. We all play soccer with our local club’

Community Games PR Director Bernie Brennan said:

“Aldi Community Games has always listened and tried to adapt to what children want as well as what’s best for children. This is a perfect opportunity for children to play sport online in a controlled environment while at the same time help them make healthy choices by providing them with nutrition and healthy lifestyle tips while they’re online”

If your child is game-ready and aged between 13 and 16 years of age, registration will be open for one week commencing Tuesday October 13th at www.aldicommunitygames.ie/esports and then it’s “Game On” with the league starting for one week on Friday October 23rd 2020.

All activity will be monitored, safeguarded and players must be between the ages of 13 and 16 years. Registration must be completed by parents and all communications regarding the games will be sent to the parent/legal guardian.

NB: Players must have their own FIFA 20 game and either play on Xbox or PS4.