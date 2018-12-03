Current track
ALAN MURPHY SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH GALWAY UNITED

3 December 2018

Galway United are delighted to announce that Alan Murphy has signed a contract extension with the club for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

Over the last two seasons, Murphy has guided United’s under-17 team to the semi-final stage of the league play-offs and the midfielder wrote his name into the club’s history books when he became United’s record league goalscorer when he scored his 75th league goal for the Tribesmen against Cobh Ramblers in April.

Murphy’s impressive work at youth level at Eamonn Deacy Park lead to his first position in senior management when he took over from Shane Keegan in July.

With United experiencing a disappointing league campaign, Murphy introduced a number of the club’s most promising academy players at the tail end of the season and he is looking forward to shaping a United team of his own ahead of the 2019 season.

Alan spoke to Gerry Murphy on Over The Line on Friday night where he outlined his plans for the year.

 

 

