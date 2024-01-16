Alan Kerins to feature in latest Laochra Gael series

The new Laochra Gael season will air on TG4 at 9:30 pm on Thursday evenings starting January 25th. The definitive GAA sports series returns to TG4 this spring for a 22nd series. The series’ hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to the screen. The series features eight Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh, and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons. While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

Galway are represented in the latest series by Alan Kerins, who will feature in Programme 5 on February 25th.

Alan played both senior hurling and football for Galway, picking up an All-Ireland Medal in the latter. Alan Kerins’ introduction to Gaelic Football at inter-county level was not without controversy back in 2001. Already an established intercounty hurler, he was catapulted into the football set-up despite not even playing club championship with Salthill. However, his commitments paid off, as within the year he walked up the steps in Croke Park to collect the Sam Maguire. He holds the unique distinction of having won All-Ireland Club medals in both hurling and football and is the only man to ever do so with different clubs. But his greatest impact is surely The Alan Kerins Projects which the Galway man founded in 2005 and has since raised over €5 million directly for many vital and life-saving projects and programmes for communities all over the world. Alan now devotes his life to others and It was this sense of community, his spirituality, family, and friends that sustained him and his wife when their son Ruadhán was critically ill.

Director: Hugh Walsh

Participants: Alan Kerins; Mark Kerins; Monty Kerins; Anne Kerins; Ciara Kerins; Ruadhán Kerins; Ben Kerins; Fiadh Kerins; Michael Foley; Dónal Óg Cusack; Seán Óg de Paor; Cathal Moore