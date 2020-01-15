Alan Glynn appointed new Galway Minor Football manager

Alan Glynn from St Michaels has been appointed the Galway Minor (U17) football manager for 2020. Glynn (pictured above left with Football Committee Chairman Kevin Clancy) takes over the role from Donal O’Fathartha, who has moved up to the position of U20 manager, and was selected ahead of Tuam Stars Ja Fallon and Garvan McDaid of Monivea Abbey after interviews were held earlier this week.

Alan was manager of St Michaels in the 2019 Galway senior football championship as they finished second in their group behind Salthill Knocknacarra with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat. The city side were beaten by Moycullen 1-13 to 0-11 in the quarter finals.

A teacher in The Bish, Glynn helped the school’s Junior team win the Connacht A Championship for the first time in 2018 and in the same year, was part of the Galway City and West U16 management that won the Ted Webb Cup. His backroom team is expected to include Trevor Burke (Corofin), Mike Dunne (An Spideal), Steve Faulkner (Caherlistrane) and Liam Sammon (Salthill Knocknacarra).

Galway City and West manager Alan Glynn (back right) with The Bish players that were part of the 2018 winning panel.