Alan Bane appointed Connacht Rugby Junior Head Coach

Alan Bane has been named as head coach of the Connacht Juniors for the forthcoming interprovincial series. The current Castlebar head coach and former Corinthians player takes over from Barry Ruane who led the province for the past two seasons.

The province has also confirmed the rest of the coaching ticket with Darin Classen and Craig Hansberry named as Assistant Coaches and Corrib’s Jimmy Roddy taking over as manager from Sean Higgins and Declan Slattery. Corinthians Derek Carlin will be the kit manager with Damien Burke as Physio.

He spoke to John Mulligan.

Connacht starts their Junior Interprovincial campaign away to Ulster on the weekend of April 27th followed by a home game against Leinster in Creggs on the weekend of the 4th of May and Finally away to Munster a week later on the weekend of the 11th of May.