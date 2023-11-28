Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Alan Bane appointed Connacht Rugby Junior Head Coach

Share story:
Alan Bane appointed Connacht Rugby Junior Head Coach

Alan Bane has been named as head coach of the Connacht Juniors for the forthcoming interprovincial series. The current Castlebar head coach and former Corinthians player takes over from Barry Ruane who led the province for the past two seasons.

The province has also confirmed the rest of the coaching ticket with Darin Classen and Craig Hansberry named as Assistant Coaches and Corrib’s Jimmy Roddy taking over as manager from Sean Higgins and Declan Slattery.  Corinthians Derek Carlin will be the kit manager with Damien Burke as Physio.

He spoke to John Mulligan.

Connacht starts their Junior Interprovincial campaign away to Ulster on the weekend of April 27th followed by a home game against Leinster in Creggs on the weekend of the 4th of May and Finally away to Munster a week later on the weekend of the 11th of May.

Share story:

The Underdogs Preparing To Face Galway United Women On Saturday Night

This Saturday Night, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Champions Galway United Women will face The Underdogs at Eamon Deacy Park. The Underdogs, made by Adare ...

Over The Line - The Panel

Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh were joined by Mike Rafferty and William Davies to discuss the weekend’s sporting action....

Over The Line - The Ja Fallon Interview

The Special Guest on Monday’s Over The Line was none other than the legendary Jarlath “Ja” Fallon. A two-time All-Ireland winner, Ja was...

Open Water Swimming Feature on Sunday Sport

The Sport of Open Water Swimming is one that is enjoyed by people all over the country with one club to the fore. Atlantic Masters is an enthusiastic grou...