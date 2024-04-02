Galway Bay FM

2 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Aki and Bealham back for Connacht’s trip to Pau

Share story:
Aki and Bealham back for Connacht’s trip to Pau

Connacht will have Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham, among others, available for their European Challenge Cup last-sixteen tie with Pau in France on Sunday at 5.30 pm. Connacht will look to bounce back following defeats in the last two weeks to Benetton and the Emirates Lions. Connacht also welcome back Caolin Blade, after an Achilles injury, John Porch (knee), Dylan Tierney-Martin (neck) and Sean O’Brien (thigh), while JJ Hanrahan and Conor Oliver have come through their return to play protocols. However, four players have been ruled out with Sean Jansen (groin), Byron Ralston (ankle), Michael McDonald (foot) and Diarmuid Kilgallen (shoulder) all missing. Ahead of Sunday’s game, Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins reflected on another last-gasp defeat at the hands of Benetton Treviso when he spoke to William Davies…

Share story:

Galway United 0 Bohemians 2 - Post Match Reaction

It was not to be for Galway United on Monday Night in the Airtricity League Premier Division when they were beaten 2-0 by Bohemians at Eamon Deacy Park. T...

Muintir na Gaillimhe calls on businesses to get behind the Galway teams

Muintir na Gaillimhe, the Galway GAA Business Partnership, is calling on businesses around the City and County to get behind the Galway teams in 2024. The...

Senior Hurling League gets underway this weekend

This weekend will see the beginning of the JFW Renewables Senior Hurling Leagues with games in Division 1, 2 and 3. The honour of opening the league will ...

Eddie McCormack through to last sixteen of West of Ireland Amateur Open.

Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay Golf Club will be the sole Galway golfer at the Connollyy Group West of Ireland Amateur Open at Co Sligo following yesterday...