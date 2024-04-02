Aki and Bealham back for Connacht’s trip to Pau

Connacht will have Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham, among others, available for their European Challenge Cup last-sixteen tie with Pau in France on Sunday at 5.30 pm. Connacht will look to bounce back following defeats in the last two weeks to Benetton and the Emirates Lions. Connacht also welcome back Caolin Blade, after an Achilles injury, John Porch (knee), Dylan Tierney-Martin (neck) and Sean O’Brien (thigh), while JJ Hanrahan and Conor Oliver have come through their return to play protocols. However, four players have been ruled out with Sean Jansen (groin), Byron Ralston (ankle), Michael McDonald (foot) and Diarmuid Kilgallen (shoulder) all missing. Ahead of Sunday’s game, Connacht Coach Pete Wilkins reflected on another last-gasp defeat at the hands of Benetton Treviso when he spoke to William Davies…