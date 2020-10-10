Airtricity League Season Extended

The SSE Airtricity League 2020 season fixture list has been extended due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The two Galway United fixtures which were affected by the squad’s 14-day isolation have also been rescheduled. Galway United v Drogheda United will now take place Tuesday, October 20 and Bray Wanderers v Galway United will be played on Saturday, October 24.

The First Division season will now conclude on Tuesday, October 27th when John Caulfield’s side host UCD at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The promotion/relegation play-off series has been rescheduled as well with the First Division play-off semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, October 31, the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 6 and the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, November 14.

Galway United Remaining Fixtures

Galway United vs Drogheda United (Tuesday, 20th October – 7.45pm Eamonn Deacy Park)

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United (Saturday, 24th October – 3pm Carlisle Grounds)

Galway United vs UCD (Tuesday, 27th October – 7.45pm Eamonn Deacy Park)

First Division Play-Off Semi-Finals (2nd vs 5th, 3rd vs 4th) – Saturday, 31st October

First Division Play-Off Final – Friday, 6th November

Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final – Saturday, 14th November.