Galway United open their Airtricity League First Division Season away to Finn Harps tomorrow evening at Finn Park with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Last season, United finished third in the First Division and after beating Longford Town in the Play Off Semi-Final, were beaten 3-0 by Waterford in the Play Off Final.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the new season.