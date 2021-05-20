Airtricity League Preview – Cork City v Galway United

print

Galway United travel to Turner’s Cross on Friday to face Cork City at

7.45pm.

United go into this week’s fixture after a positive result against

Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday. David Hurley scored a

95th-minute winner to secure all three points for the Tribesmen, who are currently fifth in the First Division table.

Cork City, who were relegated from the Premier Division last season,

have started their First Division campaign with two victories, two draws

and four defeats. Colin Healy’s side drew 0-0 with UCD in their most

recent game at the UCD Bowl and currently sit in 8th place on the league table.

United manager John Caulfield, who brought Premier Division and FAI Cup success to Cork City during his tenure at the club, is expecting a

difficult game at Turner’s Cross.

“Every week is a new challenge. Cork is a huge club and it is another

fascinating game to look forward to,” Caulfield told the club’s media

team.

“We got three points last week and three points are on offer again this

week. It is a very competitive league and you can see that by the

results every week.

“The game is never over until the final whistle and that was seen in

last week’s match against Wexford. We have got a number of late goals, which has been very pleasing; there is a great attitude and team spirit within the group.

“Cork have turned around their form and have had three very good

results. They are strong defensively and, as I always say, we need to

perform to our best to get results.

“There is not much between all of the teams and the most important thing for us is to stay in the pack towards the top of the table. I am not

surprised with any results in this division and I have no doubt that a

lot of the teams are going to get better and stronger as the season goes on.

“My total focus is making sure Galway are up near the top of the table

come the tail-end of the campaign; we have to play to our best to get a

result on Friday night.”

Galway United 2021 Squad

Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen

Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.

TEAM NEWS

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning will be out of action for the

foreseeable future due to long-term injuries. Conor O’Keeffe and Shane

Doherty have returned to training and could make a return to the squad after being absent through injury.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Alan Carey

Assistant 1: Eoin Harte

Assistant 2: David Connolly

Fourth Official: David Keeler

LAST MEETING (Premier Division)

29 July 2017 | Cork City 2-1 Galway United

Cork goalscorers: Gary Buckley, Lee Grace (og)

Galway United goalscorer: Gavan Holohan