LIVE STREAM: Airtricity League Premier Division – Sligo Rovers v Galway United

Share story:

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division – Sligo Rovers v Galway United. The action kicks off at 7.45 pm at Showgrounds. Don’t miss out on the excitement—join us from 7:35pm for exclusive pre-match analysis and live commentary with Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.