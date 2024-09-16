Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Airtricity League Premier Division: Galway United v Shamrock Rovers

Share story:
Airtricity League Premier Division: Galway United v Shamrock Rovers

Join us for the live online stream of Airtricity League Premier Division Galway United v Shamrock Rovers. The action kicks off at 7:45pm in Eamon Deacy Park.

Live commentary with Mike Rafferty and Gareth Gorman.

Share story:

Cian Prendergast Announced as Connacht Rugby Captain for 2024/25 Season

Connacht Rugby have announced that Cian Prendergast will be captain for the upcoming 2024/25 season. The 24-year-old made his Connacht debut in October of...

DLR Waves Vs Galway United - Report and Reaction

Galway United Women had yet another dominant win, scoring 4 goals and keeping a clean sheet in the progress against the Dublin side DLR Waves. Jamie Erick...

Energia All Ireland League Kicks Off This Week

The first matches of the Energia AIL season will kick off this weekend with the Men’s Divisions in action. Galway sides Corinthians RFC compete in D...

The Full Time Whistle Podcast - Sunday September 15th

John Mulligan looks back at the weekend’s sporting action including the final round of group games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Ch...