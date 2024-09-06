Áine McDonagh Chats to ‘Over The Line’ After Scoring 2 Goals for Hawthorn in Opening Round of New AFLW Season

The ninth Women’s Australian Rules season (AFLW) got underway last week (30th August) with a record 34 Irish players to the fore sharing 21 goals.

One of those was Galway’s Áine McDonagh who kicked two for Hawthorn as they beat Calton 9-12 to 4-4.

The Maigh Cuilinn player is in her third year with the Victoria franchise and is their all-time leading scorer with 16 goasl as well as been named most improved player in 2023.

As Hawthorn look to continue growing in the Australian League, the former Galway senior LGFA footballer and National Cup winning NUIG Mystics basketball player Áine McDonagh caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to chat wrestling, Australia, footie, the Hawks, injuries and more.

Hawthorn travel to Collingwood for Round 2 of the 2024 AFLW on Saturday (7th September) at 4.05am Irish time.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.