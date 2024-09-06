Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Áine McDonagh Chats to ‘Over The Line’ After Scoring 2 Goals for Hawthorn in Opening Round of New AFLW Season

Share story:
Áine McDonagh Chats to ‘Over The Line’ After Scoring 2 Goals for Hawthorn in Opening Round of New AFLW Season

The ninth Women’s Australian Rules season (AFLW) got underway last week (30th August) with a record 34 Irish players to the fore sharing 21 goals.

One of those was Galway’s Áine McDonagh who kicked two for Hawthorn as they beat Calton 9-12 to 4-4.

The Maigh Cuilinn player is in her third year with the Victoria franchise and is their all-time leading scorer with 16 goasl as well as been named most improved player in 2023.

As Hawthorn look to continue growing in the Australian League, the former Galway senior LGFA footballer and National Cup winning NUIG Mystics basketball player Áine McDonagh caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to chat wrestling, Australia, footie, the Hawks, injuries and more.

Hawthorn travel to Collingwood for Round 2 of the 2024 AFLW on Saturday (7th September) at 4.05am Irish time.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Connacht vs Leinster (Women's under-18 Interprovincial Final Preview with Craig Hansberry)

Connacht take on Leinster this Saturday (7th September 2024) in this year’s PwC women’s under-18 interprovincial final. The Westerners suffere...

Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 Fixtures Released

The final round group games in the senior and intermediate football championship for next weekend (14th/15th September) have been released. Pearse Stadium...

Galway Darts Championships and Open Preview with Kevin Devaney

It’s a big weekend for Galway Darts with two major events taking place at Tuam’s Ard Rí House Hotel. The Galway Darts Championship is on Satu...

‘Unrivalled Day of Energy, Positivity and Fun’ Promised at 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day that includes Ballinasloe, Mountbellew/Moylough and Salthill/Knocknacarra

PARTICIPANTS can expect an ‘unrivalled day of energy, positivity and fun’ at the 2024 Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Festival Day, s...