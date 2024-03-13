Aine Keane from St Thomas’ named on Third Level Camogie Team of the Year

Electric Ireland has revealed the 2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year. Electric Ireland is delighted to continue its partnership with the Camogie Association for the second season which sees Electric Ireland support the game across grassroots, Higher Education and inter-county levels. Included in the team is Galway and St Thomas’ defender AINE KEANE, who is one of eight players from Ashbourne Cup champions University of Limerick.

In a season filled with stand-out team and individual performances, the University of Limerick were crowned Ashbourne Cup winners for the 11th time in their history, with a 6-11 to 1-12 win over last year’s winners TU Dublin at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars 2024 Team of the Year, champions UL are well represented with eight players , while beaten finalists TU Dublin have three representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, DCU and UCC each have two players who feature.

This year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Star Player of the Year is UL’s Casey Hennessy. Casey had a fantastic year proving a nightmare for defenders throughout the tournament and finished off her campaign in style with a goal in the Ashbourne Cup final to seal the victory for UL.

2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year

Sinead Farrell – UL, St Lachtain’s, Kilkenny Eimear Loughman – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary Claire Kingston – UL, Newcestown, Cork Sharon Shanahan – UL, Shinrone, Offaly Orla Sinnott – TUD, Ferns St Aidan’s, Wexford Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork Ciara O’Connor – DCU, St Martin’s, Wexford Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Tipperary Kerrie Finnegan – TUD, Faughs, Dublin Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim Mairead O’Brien – UL, Modeligo, Waterford Casey Hennessy – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary Eimear McGrath – UL, Drom & Inch, Tipperary Aisling Gannon – DCU, St Jude’s, Dublin