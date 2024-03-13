Galway Bay FM

13 March 2024

Aine Keane from St Thomas’ named on Third Level Camogie Team of the Year

Aine Keane from St Thomas’ named on Third Level Camogie Team of the Year

Electric Ireland has revealed the 2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year. Electric Ireland is delighted to continue its partnership with the Camogie Association for the second season which sees Electric Ireland support the game across grassroots, Higher Education and inter-county levels. Included in the team is Galway and St Thomas’ defender AINE KEANE, who is one of eight players from Ashbourne Cup champions University of Limerick.

In a season filled with stand-out team and individual performances, the University of Limerick were crowned Ashbourne Cup winners for the 11th time in their history, with a 6-11 to 1-12 win over last year’s winners TU Dublin at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars 2024 Team of the Year, champions UL are well represented with eight players , while beaten finalists TU Dublin have three representatives on the team. Beaten semi-finalists, DCU and UCC each have two players who feature.

This year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Star Player of the Year is UL’s Casey Hennessy. Casey had a fantastic year proving a nightmare for defenders throughout the tournament and finished off her campaign in style with a goal in the Ashbourne Cup final to seal the victory for UL.

2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year

  1. Sinead Farrell – UL, St Lachtain’s, Kilkenny
  2. Eimear Loughman – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary
  3. Claire Kingston – UL, Newcestown, Cork
  4. Sharon Shanahan – UL, Shinrone, Offaly
  5. Orla Sinnott – TUD, Ferns St Aidan’s, Wexford
  6. Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway
  7. Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork
  8. Ciara O’Connor – DCU, St Martin’s, Wexford
  9. Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Tipperary
  10. Kerrie Finnegan – TUD, Faughs, Dublin
  11. Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim
  12. Mairead O’Brien – UL, Modeligo, Waterford
  13. Casey Hennessy – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary
  14. Eimear McGrath – UL, Drom & Inch, Tipperary
  15. Aisling Gannon – DCU, St Jude’s, Dublin

