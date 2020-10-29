AIG Finals Set For 2021 Conclusion

Following a full review of available options by the Golfing Union of Ireland, the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals of the AIG Cups and Shields are now earmarked to conclude at Donegal Golf Club in the first quarter of 2021, subject to public health regulations.

The All-Ireland finals of the AIG Senior Cup and AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield were due to be played on 17-18 October at the Murvagh layout but were postponed following the announcement by Government of additional public health restrictions 72 hours beforehand. The AIG Junior Cup and AIG Pierce Purcell Shield were due to be played at the end of October.

The teams due to represent Connacht in the Respective Competitions are…

AIG Senior Cup – Galway

AIG Junior Cup – Ballinasloe

Pierce Purcell Shield – Gort

Jimmy Bruen Shield – Ballinasloe

More than 1,000 matches have taken place across the four All-Ireland competitions since they got underway on 20th July under an extensive set of public health measures issued by the GUI following consultation and continual review by the relevant government authorities in both Northern Ireland and ROI. Fourteen provincial champions have to date been crowned – with the Leinster finals of the AIG Junior Cup and AIG Pierce Purcell Shield remaining to be played. These will be rescheduled in tandem with the All-Ireland Finals.

The dates of the rescheduled finals will be confirmed by Golf Ireland, which will become operational on 1 January 2021. This will be done in as timely a manner as possible but will require time for a further assessment of the public health situation. Further detailed information on scenario planning will be issued to participating clubs along with the confirmation of dates.

The GUI wishes to thank all of the participating teams for their patience and understanding, as well as for the responsible manner in which they embraced the detailed public health advice in preparing for their participation in the finals. The Union also wishes to particularly thank the Committee, members and staff at Donegal Golf Club for their patience and support throughout this process.