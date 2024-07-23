AIB Fuels Excitement For All-Ireland Senior Football Final With Return Of AIB Volunteer VIP Competition

Share story:

The countdown to the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Final is on, and AIB, proud sponsors of club and county, are taking things up a notch with a special tribute to the unsung heroes of the GAA, the volunteers.

Teaming up with GAA legends and All-Ireland winners, Justin McNulty (Armagh) and Paul Clancy (Galway), AIB has brought back the AIB Volunteer VIP competition for a second year, offering lucky winners the chance to win a money-can’t-buy experience on the morning of the All-Ireland Final, as well as match tickets.

As part of the AIB Volunteer VIP competition 30 people will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of Croke Park, which will include access to the dressing rooms, where players will gear up ahead of the match and pitch side access to take in the unmatched aura of Croke Park before it is filled with cheering supporters. The competition winners will also receive much-coveted tickets to the match so they can experience firsthand what promises to be an epic clash between two great teams. Entry to the AIB Volunteer VIP competition is open now and will close at midnight on July 25th. To enter, visit www.aibvolunteervip.com.

Armagh and Galway will meet for the first time in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday and both counties will be looking to bring home the Sam Maguire for the first time in over 20 years. Armagh toppled Kerry in an epic semi-final that went right to the wire, and after extra-time the Orchard County secured their three-point victory over the Kingdom. In an equally tight affair, Galway overcame Donegal – a game in which the Tribesmen’s superior accuracy in the final moments proved to be enough to clinch a two-point victory. Both Kieran McGeeney and Padraig Joyce have tasted All-Ireland glory as players, and now, from the sidelines, they’ll be looking to guide their respective counties, to victory on Sunday in Croke Park.

Ollie Turner has been speaking to both ahead of Sunday’s Decider.

He started with Mhaigh Cuilinn’s own Paul Clancy.

Ollie then spoke to Justin McNulty.