AIB encouraging communities in Galway to ‘STEP UP TOGETHER’ for GOAL Mile this Christmas

Share story:

This year marks GOAL Mile’s 41st anniversary and year three of the AIB – GOAL partnership for one of Ireland’s most popular Christmas traditions.

AIB, proud partner of the GOAL Mile, has teamed up with Kilkenny hurling captain Eoin Cody, former Tyrone footballer, Seán Cavanagh, Paralympian, Greta Streimikyte, Irish chef and bestselling author, Trisha Lewis and TV presenters Katja Mia and Judy Gilroy, to encourage communities in Galway and all over the island of Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’ and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas.

Since 1982, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile (just 2,000 steps) to raise funds for GOAL over Christmas. The GOAL Mile raises funds to support GOAL’s work with vulnerable communities in 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. Once again, this year AIB is encouraging communities from all over the island of Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’ by registering and taking part in the Christmas tradition of the GOAL Mile with their friends and families. AIB, proud sponsor of AIB GAA All Ireland Football Championship is especially calling on GAA Clubs nationwide to host their own GOAL Mile as they have done in previous years demonstrating the incredible spirit of togetherness in clubs the length and breadth of the country.

People can get involved in a number of different ways, such as taking part in one of the 150+ GOAL Mile events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

AIB is committed to supporting sustainable communities, and by supporting the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB helps GOAL reach the world’s most vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign, AIB CEO, Colin Hunt said, “Sustainability is a key strategic priority for AIB. The floods and fires we witnessed around the world this year have reminded us once again that tackling climate change is the major challenge facing our generation. We’re delighted to support GOAL and the GOAL Mile again this year, as it’s one of Ireland’s largest humanitarian response agencies, working with global communities deeply impacted by climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict. Taking part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas will help to provide support to those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh said, “For the past two years, we have worked with AIB and are delighted to have them as partners again in 2023. The GOAL Mile, proudly supported by AIB, is GOAL’s biggest annual fundraiser and as such, plays a really important role in enabling our humanitarian response work with the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“By coming together in their communities and taking just 2,000 steps people can do their part to help others around the world. This year, it is estimated that 364.6 million people around the world are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and facing extreme challenges. Therefore, we appeal to people across Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’, to enable us in our efforts to improve the lives of those affected by conflict and crises.”

People and communities in Galway can ‘Step Up Together’ to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org. There are over 150 GOAL Mile events due to take place across the island of Ireland this year. People and communities can also sign-up to organise a new event, or pledge to take their 2,000 steps at any time throughout the month of December, sharing their experiences on their social media channels. Donations to GOAL can be made at www.goalglobal.org/donate.