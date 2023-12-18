AIB encourages GAA Community to take part in GOAL Mile this December

Share story:

2023 marks the GOAL Mile’s 41st anniversary and third year of AIB’s partnership with one of Ireland’s most popular Christmas traditions.

AIB, proud partner of the GOAL Mile, is calling on people all over Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’ and take part in the GOAL Mile this festive season with their friends and families. This year, people who have registered for the GOAL Mile also have the opportunity to win one of ten prizes of €1,000 for their GAA club.

To win one of these ten €1,000 prizes, people can simply register for their GOAL Mile and then enter their details into the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition at www.goalmile.org/aibgaacompetition. AIB has been a proud sponsor of the GAA Club Championships since 1991, the Camogie Club Championships since 2013 and the GAA Senior Football Championship since 2015. The GAA community has always supported the GOAL Mile with so many clubs in towns and villages across the island of Ireland hosting a walk during December. This year the response has once again been fantastic from the clubs, as the GAA, one of the largest communities in Ireland continues to show its commitment to helping vulnerable communities abroad.

Supporting the GOAL Mile this year as AIB GOAL Ambassadors are Kilkenny hurling captain, Eoin Cody and former Tyrone footballer, Seán Cavanagh. Cody and Cavanagh are joined as AIB GOAL Ambassadors by Paralympian, Greta Streimikyte, Irish chef and bestselling author, Trisha Lewis and TV presenters Katja Mia and Judy Gilroy.

Since 1982, the GOAL Mile has seen thousands of people run or walk a mile (just 2,000 steps) to raise funds for GOAL. These funds support the charity’s work with vulnerable communities in 14 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, delivering a wide range of humanitarian and development programmes. Once again, this year AIB is encouraging communities from all over Ireland to ‘Step Up Together’ and help other communities by registering and taking part in this Christmas tradition with their friends and families.

People can get involved in a number of different ways, such as taking part in one of the 150+ GOAL Mile events being organised in Ireland and internationally or by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

AIB is committed to supporting sustainable communities, and by supporting the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB helps GOAL reach the world’s most vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.