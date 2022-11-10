AIB encourages communities across the island of Ireland to Step Up Together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas

AIB, partner of the GOAL Mile, has teamed up with Kilmacud Crokes star Craig Dias, former Irish rugby international Stephen Ferris, Paralympian, Greta Streimikyte, Mayo senior football assistant manager, Stephen Rochford, and Irish chef and bestselling author, Trisha Lewis, to encourage communities across the island of Ireland to Step Up Together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas season.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile (just 2,000 steps) to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas. The GOAL Mile enables GOAL’s work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries across the globe in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and now, Ukraine. This year, AIB is encouraging the people of Ireland to Step up Together and re-establish the Christmas GOAL Mile tradition with their friends and families, or to create a new GOAL Mile tradition.

People can take part in the GOAL Mile in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Mile events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

AIB is committed to supporting sustainable communities. In supporting GOAL and encouraging communities across the island of Ireland to take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas, AIB helps GOAL reach the most vulnerable communities already suffering deeply from the impact of climate change, poverty, hunger and conflict.

Speaking ahead of the launch of this year’s campaign, AIB CEO, Colin Hunt said, “AIB is delighted to be supporting the GOAL Mile this year for the second year of our partnership. Over the last three years there has been significant disruption to charitable events due to the pandemic. That is why this year, AIB is encouraging the Irish public to re-establish the 40-year long tradition of taking part in the GOAL Mile in person. Equally, we hope that new families and communities across Ireland will join us in this tradition as we step up together to help transform the lives of people in the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh said, “The 40th Anniversary of the GOAL Mile is a big milestone and we could not be happier that we are celebrating this anniversary with AIB standing beside us as our very special partner. Thanks to our partnership, last year was the most successful GOAL Mile to date. It speaks to the power of partnership and that when we work together to connect with our communities in powerful ways, extraordinary things happen. We look forward to celebrating our 40th GOAL Mile with you as a key member of the GOAL family. Together, we can create lasting change in our world.”

People and communities across Ireland can Step Up Together to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org. They can register to take part in one of the hundreds of AIB GOAL Mile events taking place across the island of Ireland, sign-up to organise a new event, or pledge to take their 2,000 steps at any time throughout the month of December sharing their experiences on their social media channels. Donations to GOAL can be made at www.goalglobal.org/donate.