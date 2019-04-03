AIB Club Football Team Of The Year & Player Nominees Announced

Corofin duo Gary Sice and Kieran Molloy are joined by Gaoth Dobhair star Kevin Cassidy in the short list announced for the 2019 AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year award.

The news comes as details have been released of the star-studded selection that makes up the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards for football – which will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this coming Saturday evening. Sice and Molloy were monumental figures for the all-conquering Galway champions who successfully retained their AIB All-Ireland club title in such fine style on St Patrick’s Day – a fourth senior All-Ireland for the club in all.

Goalkeeper Bernard Power, defender Liam Silke, midfielder Daithí Burke and forwards Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher complete the seven strong Corofin representations. Silke and Farragher were also chosen 12 months ago on what was the inaugural AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards. Full forward Kevin Cassidy was an inspirational presence for Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair as they went on the march to a first ever Ulster senior title and an epic semi-final joust with Corofin. Odhrán Mac Niallais and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry are also representing Gaoth Dobhair on the team.

Elsewhere, history making Leinster champions Mullinalaghta are represented by full back Patrick Fox and wing back Donal McElligott. Munster champions and All-Ireland finalists Dr Crokes are represented by centre back Gavin White and forwards Kieran O’Leary and Tony Brosnan. Kevin Cassidy of Gaoth Dobhair has been nominated for AIB Club Footballer of the year along with Corofin duo Gary Sice and Kieran Molloy.

The team was chosen by a panel of national and regional media who considered outstanding performances over the provincial and All-Ireland series.

Colm Keys from the Irish Independent was on the selection committee and told Ollie Turner that he thinks that seven Corofin players is about right..









AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2019

Bernard Power (Corofin) Liam Silke (Corofin) Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta) Odhrán McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair) Kieran Molloy (Corofin) Gavin White ( Dr. Crokes) Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta) Daithí Burke (Corofin) Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair) Gary Sice (Corofin) Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes) Jason Leonard (Corofin) Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair) Martin Farragher (Corofin)

CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair), Kieran Molloy (Corofin), Gary Sice (Corofin)