AIB announce the return of the volunteer VIP Competition ahead of the Tailteann Cup Final and the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Finals

AIB, proud sponsors of club and county, has today been joined by John O’Loughlin (Laois) and Kevin McKernan (Down) ahead of this year’s Tailteann Cup final while Darran O’Sullivan (Kerry), Mark McHugh (Donegal), Enda McNulty (Armagh) and Gary O’Donnell (Galway) join AIB ahead of the GAA Senior Football Championship semi-finals. This year, marks AIB’s ninth year as a sponsor of the GAA Senior Football Championship and third year as a sponsor of the Tailteann Cup.

As the season draws to a close AIB is delighted to announce the return of the Volunteer VIP competition which gives GAA volunteers the opportunity to win a ‘money- can’t buy’ behind the scenes tour of Croke Park, on the morning of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football final as well as tickets to the match. AIB recognises the commitment and dedication of GAA volunteers nationwide, the people who give so much of their time each year to their club and county. Volunteers are the foundation on which the GAA is built and AIB is delighted to celebrate them once again. Details on how to enter the Volunteer VIP competition will be announced on Monday, July 15th.

The Tailteann Cup final kicks off this weekend’s action where Down, undefeated in this year’s competition, will be looking to claim their first Tailteann Cup against Laois. Conor Laverty’s side will be further motivated by last year’s defeat in the final to Meath. A resurgent Laois team will be looking to banish the memory of last season’s Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat to Down on a scoreline of 8-16 to 2-12.

The first GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final of the 2024 season will see last-year’s runner-up Kerry take on Armagh. The Orchard County return to the semi-final stage for the first time since 2005, while The Kingdom will be hoping to make a third successive All-Ireland final outing. Both counties topped their respective groups in the pool stages of this year’s competition leading to a decisive quarter-final victory over Roscommon for Armagh while Kerry’s quarter-final win over Derry was a much closer affair with the latter claiming victory by five points.

Jim McGuinness’ return to the helm at Donegal has proven fruitful as he led his county to another Ulster Championship this year followed by top spot in their pool stage group and a decisive quarter-final win over Louth. Their opponents, Galway, also claimed provincial victory and top spot in their group but it was Galway’s quarter-final win over Dublin that sent shockwaves through the GAA. For the first time in 90 years the Tribesmen overcame The Dubs in the GAA Senior Football Championship.

AIB Chief Executive Officer Colin Hunt said: “AIB is incredibly proud to sponsor another fantastic year of inter-county football. From the Tailteann Cup to the GAA Senior Football Championship, this weekend is guaranteed to bring entertainment and excitement to all. The talent on display is truly inspiring but what makes these competitions truly special is the incredible community that surrounds it. To all the volunteers who dedicate their time and energy in playing a role in the GAA, we want to thank you. You are the heart and soul of the GAA and we at AIB are proud to celebrate your time and efforts. We also want to wish every county the very best of luck this weekend.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns said: “An exciting season has unfolded across the Tailteann Cup and the GAA Senior Football Championship so far. I would like to wish the players, management and fans of each county competing this weekend the best of luck. Undoubtedly, the players will provide another thrilling showcase of Gaelic Football for fans in Croke Park and those tuning in across the country. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to AIB for its unwavering support of the GAA Senior Football Championship and the Tailteann Cup.”

