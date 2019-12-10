AIB All-Ireland Junior And Intermediate Club Semi-Finals Fixtures Confirmed

The dates, times and venues for the AIB Football and Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club semi-finals have been confirmed.

Micheal Breathnach’s All-Ireland Junior Hurling Club Semi-Final with Russel Rovers from Cork will be played on Sunday the 5th of January in Kilmallock Co Limerick and will throw in at 1.30.

Half an hour later, Oughterard will be involved in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Club Semi-Final with Templenoe with that game taking place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. That game will be the first of a double header involving Galway teams as St Thomas play Borris – Illeagh in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Semi-Final at 4pm.

Corofin face Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Semi – Final on Saturday in Cusack Park, Ennis at 1.30.

The Fixtures for the Galway Teams are as follows:

Saturday January 4th

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final

Corofin v Nemo Rangers – Cusack Park, Ennis – 1.30pm

Sunday January 5th

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Micheal Breathnach v Russel Rovers – Kilmallock Co Limerick – 1.30pm

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Semi-Final

Oughterard v Templenoe – LIT Gaelic Grounds Limerick – 2pm

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi – Final

St Thomas v Borris – Illeagh – LIT Gaelic Grounds Limerick – 4pm