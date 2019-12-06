AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-Final Details Confirmed

The details of the AIB Senior Club semi-final details confirmed. Corofin’s Semi-Final with Nemo Rangers will be played in Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday the 4th of January throwing in at 1.30pm. The second Semi-Final between Kilcoo from Down and the winners of the Leinster Final between Ballyboden St Endas and Eire Og will be played on the same day in Kingspan Breffni Park or Parnell Park throwing in at 3.30pm.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Semi-Final between St Thomas and Borris Illegh from Tipperary will be played on Sunday the 5th of January at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick and will throw in at 4pm. The other Semi-Final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Slaughtneil will be played on the same day in Pairc Esler in Newry throwing in at 2pm.