Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Mullagh (Senior B Hurling Final Preview with Padraic Leonard & Eamon Donohue

Share story:
Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Mullagh (Senior B Hurling Final Preview with Padraic Leonard & Eamon Donohue

The first winners of the new Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship will be determined on Saturday (14th October) when Ahascragh/Fohenagh go up against Mullagh.

It’s a repeat of their group encounter back in August when Mullagh prevailed 1-17 to 0-18.  But Ahascragh/Fohenagh won the two previous meetings between the clubs.

The Daniel Reeves Trophy is the prize on offer, as well as promotion to the Brooks senior championship in 2024.

Leading up to the game, Mullagh joint manager Eamon Donohue has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also got the thoughts of Ahascragh/Fohenagh mentor Padraic Leonard.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 4pm.

Share story:

Over 2,000 runners expected to take part in Friday night's Croi Night Run

The 9th annual Croí Night Run 5k, sponsored by Benecol is taking place on the promenade in Salthill, Galway this Friday 13th October at 8pm. Due to the u...

Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough vs Loughrea (Junior A Hurling Final Preview with Damien McHugh and Declan Loughnane)

The Junior A hurling championship will be decided this Saturday (14th October) when Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough meet Loughrea. Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylou...

Galway GAA Fixtures - UPDATED

Sat 14 Oct Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Relegation), Portumna V Kilconieron 15:30, Ref: Noel Quinn Senior B Hurling Champion...

Galway United maintain unbeaten home league form with 3-1 win over Waterford

Galway United maintained their season-long unbeaten run at home as a brace of first-half Edward McCarthy goals and a second-half strike from Wassim Aouach...