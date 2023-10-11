Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Mullagh (Senior B Hurling Final Preview with Padraic Leonard & Eamon Donohue

Share story:

The first winners of the new Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship will be determined on Saturday (14th October) when Ahascragh/Fohenagh go up against Mullagh.

It’s a repeat of their group encounter back in August when Mullagh prevailed 1-17 to 0-18. But Ahascragh/Fohenagh won the two previous meetings between the clubs.

The Daniel Reeves Trophy is the prize on offer, as well as promotion to the Brooks senior championship in 2024.

Leading up to the game, Mullagh joint manager Eamon Donohue has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also got the thoughts of Ahascragh/Fohenagh mentor Padraic Leonard.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 4pm.