Ahascragh/Fohenagh ran out 2-15 to 0-9 victors over Salthill/Knocknacarra in the under 21 B1 hurling decider in Ballinderreen.

Shane Connelly’s side led 0-12 to 0-8 at half-time before pulling clear after the restart.

Man of the match Sean Bleahene was among the goal scorers and he also had a hand in Darragh Glynn’s major.