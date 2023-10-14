Ahascragh/Fohenagh 1-18 Mullagh 2-15 (Senior B Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Ahascragh/Fohenagh and Mullagh will have to do it all over again after the Brooks Senior B Hurling Final finished all square in Duggan Park on Saturday (14th October).

Sean Callanan’s goal helped Mullagh build an eight-point advantage and they still led 1-15 to 0-17 before Mark Kelly’s Ahascragh/Fohenagh goal looked to have won it.

But Damien Monaghan replied with a Mullagh green flag. However, Owen Naughton hit back with an equalising point to ensure the Daniel Reeves trophy would be claimed another day.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren first got the thoughts of Ahascragh/Fohenagh mentor John Kelly.

Mullagh joint manager Eamon Donohue also spoke to Darren after the final whistle.

