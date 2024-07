AGM of Connacht Clan Takes Place Next Saturday

The Connacht Clan, Official Supporters Club of Connacht Rugby, will hold their AGM on Saturday next in Murty Rabbitts in Forster Street in Galway starting at 2pm.

It is going to be a very busy year for the Clan with several exciting events ahead.

Sean Connor and Shane Mulryan of the Connacht Clan joined John Mulligan in Studio as part of Sunday Sport.