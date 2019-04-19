Adventure Racing Showcasing Connemara In A New Light

Gaelforce Connemara in partnership with John West is opening up Connemara’s back yard for people keen to test their endurance and adventure spirit. The event formerly known as Connemara Adventure Challenge takes place on May 4th 2019 in Leenane, Co Galway.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary the team at Gaelforce have introduced a new distance to this stunning route. The new 27km Mini distance offers the same magical scenery but skips the mountain. Making it the ideal introduction for anyone wanting to venture into the world of adventure racing.

The full 32km distance will see participants climb on the foothills of the Maamturk mountains to an elevation of 342m. Participants will explore Connemara by bike, foot and kayak taking in varied views of this magical setting.

Gaelforce Connemara is one of the original Gaelforce races and always a favourite. Bridget Gavin, who participated in the event before taking on a role at Gaelforce says: ”It is my favourite of all the adventure races and is definitely the one that got me hooked. Gaelforce Connemara is a totally achievable race.” Her tip for any participants is: “Don’t forget to stop every so often and look around!”

It is shaping to be a busy weekend in the locality of Leenane with the Connemara Mountain Walking Festival on at the same weekend, which makes it the ideal setting for a mixed group looking for an active Bank Holiday weekend. There are also plenty of activities for all the family such as the 2km looped Killary Coastal Park including a pit stop at the Misunderstood Here, voted in the Top 10 of the world’s coolest food trucks by Lonely Planet.

Gaelforce Connemara is proudly supported by John West who will offer a variety of protein options to refuel after the race.

In 2019 Gaelforce has teamed up with Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth and Mental health as their charity partner. As part of the partnership participants can donate when registering for the event or become an Everyday Jigsaw Hero and raise vital funds for the charity.

More details at https://gaelforceevents.com/en/connemara-adventure-challenge-connemara-adventure-challenge