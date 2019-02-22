Adult and Juvenile Handball Connacht Finals

Heffernan among Fourteen Galway Players Going for Connacht Titles

In what will be another hectic weekend of handball, our county representatives will be aiming to become Connacht champions and progress to the All-Ireland series.

There are a mammoth 14 finals involving Galway players with the action kicking off on Friday night with Niamh Heffernan, Ollie Conway, Kieran Hanley, John Lalor, Eimear Ní Bhiadha and Joe O’Connell all in action.

FRIDAY 22nd February

St COMANS @ 7.30pm

Ladies Minor Singles: Clare Reynolds (Mayo) v Niamh Heffernan (Galway)

Over 35 A Singles: Joe McCann (Mayo) v Ollie Conway (Galway)

LISACUL @ 7.30pm

Silver Masters B Singles: Martin McAndrew (Mayo) v Kieran Hanley (Galway)Junior B Singles: Johnathon Conroy (Mayo) v John Lalor (Galway)

CLAREMORRIS @ 7.30pmLadies Junior Singles: Siobhan Tully (Roscommon) v Eimear Ní Bhiadha (Galway)

CLAREGALWAY @ 8pm

Masters B Singles: Joe O’Connell (Galway) v Sean Jennings (Roscommon)

SATURDAY 23rd February

LISACUL @ 4pm

Diamond Masters A Singles: Kevin Geraghty (Mayo) v Martin Conneely (Galway)

Minor Singles: Lorcan Conlon (Mayo) v Jason O’Toole (Galway)

CLAREMORRIS @ 4pm

0ver 35 B Singles: Pat Murphy (Galway) v Glen Walsh (Roscommon)

Junior Singles: Denis Creaton (Roscommon) v Seamus Conneely (Galway)

Junior C Singles: Barry Nolan (Roscommon) v Mike Dillon (Galway)

SUNDAY 24th February

CLAREMORRIS @ 3pm

Over 70 Singles: Michael Brennan (Sligo) v Morgan Darcy (Galway)

CURRAGHBOY @ 3pm

Emerald Masters B Singles: Seamus Hughes (Mayo) v Brendan McNeela (Galway)

Ruby Masters Singles: Padraig Gillard (Mayo) v Gerry Ó Fátharta (Galway)

Byes to All Ireland Semi Finals:

Under 21S: Diarmuid Mulkerrins;

Intermediate Singles: Ian McLoughlin

40×20 Connacht Juvenile Singles Finals Sunday 24th February

This Sunday, Galway’s underage handballers will compete in Connacht finals with the aim of progressing to the All-Ireland series. There will be 14 handball titles up for grabs for our underage handballers which highlights the strength of handball development in the county.

Drumshambo

U12 Boys Doubles: Keith Mellet/Sean Mannion (Mayo) v Gavin Kelly/Caleb Donnellan (Galway)

U13Boys Singles: Eoghan Carthy (Ross) v Feidhlim O Diolluin (Galway)

U15Girls Singles: Carragh Kennedy (Ross) v Niamh Burke (Galway)

U16 Boys Singles: Niall Fleming (Mayo) v Mikey Kelly (Galway)

U16 Boys Doubles: Noah Corbett/Cillian Joyce (Mayo) v David Donohue/Liam Davoren(Galway)

U17 Boys Singles: Liam Egan (Roscommon)v Cathal Curran(Galway)

Fenagh

U12 Boys:Tiernan Brady (Mayo) v Mark Gillespie(Galway)

U13 Girls Singles: Shauna Corrigan (Ross) v Grace Ni Ainli (Galway)

U15 Boys Doubles: Darragh Fox/Darragh Sweeney(Mayo) v Cathal /Dara O Laoire (Galway)

U16 Girls Singles: Siobhan Treacy(Roscommon)v Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta (Galway)

U16 Girls Doubles: Lucy Brennan/Amy Shannon(Mayo)v Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha/Skylyn Ni Mhaille (Galway)

U17 Girls Doubles: Michael Gilmartin/Eoin Fox(Mayo) Jack O Domhnaill/Cian O Domhnaill(Galway)

U14 Boys Singles: Rory Carthy (Ross)/ Alan Gilmartin (Mayo)v Stephen Kelly(Galway)

U14 Girls Singles: Emma Kinane (Galway) v Karley Cooney (Sligo) on Thursday 21st in Abbeyknockmoy

Through to all Ireland semi finals

U14 Boys Doubles: Sean Stafford/Ewan Hynes(Galway)

U15 Girls Doubles: Amanda Ni Bhradaigh/Meabh Ni Chualain (Galway)