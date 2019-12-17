Additional terracing to increase capacity for interprovincial clash with Munster

Connacht Rugby have announced that they will be installing additional temporary terracing in the Sportsground for the Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster on Saturday evening (Tickets Here). The decision has been taken due to the high volume of ticket sales and will increase the capacity to a maximum of 8,129.

Making the announcement, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony said: “Our Christmas interpro with Munster always creates a huge demand for tickets and this year has seen an unprecedented level of ticket sales. To meet this demand, we have increased our capacity for the game to our maximum of 8,129. The additional terracing will be installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground. These Christmas interpros create an incredible atmosphere and supporters are advised to purchase tickets early and arrive on time for the game on Saturday evening”.

The fixture will also feature a world record attempt for the greatest number of people wearing high visibility vests in the same location. The attempted record is part of a road safety campaign launched recently by Portwest, a commercial partner of Connacht Rugby. The record currently stands at 2,499 people and Portwest is confident it will easily surpass this number on the night of the interpro fixture.

Commenting on the World Record attempt, Brian Mahony added: “We have an excellent partnership with Portwest and we are delighted to be part of their Road Safety Campaign. With the bumper crowd expected on Saturday evening, I’m sure supporters will really get behind the unique world record attempt”.

The increase in capacity in the Sportsground comes after Connacht Rugby achieved a record ticketing performance last season and were granted planning permission for a €30m redevelopment of the stadium on College Road. The redevelopment will include an increase in capacity to 12,000 spectators and the development of a high performance training centre on site.