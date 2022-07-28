Adam Thomas Signs on Loan for Galway United

Galway United are delighted to announce the signing of Adam Thomas on loan from Shelbourne for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old from New Zealand is a versatile defensive player comfortable, both in midfield and defence.

“I’m very happy to be here and looking forward to getting started.

I can’t wait; I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the city as well. I’ve got a few friends who know some of the players here. I’ve heard lots of good things.”

Thomas played in the 2012 Olympics for New Zealand and has been capped at underage level for his country, including U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.

“I’ve spoken with John for a while now; he’s a great coach, and looking forward to playing for him in front of the fans and pushing for promotion.”

Before joining Shelbourne, the 6’ 2” Kiwi who hails from Hamilton had spells with Team Wellington and Australian side Oakleigh Cannons.

“I work hard; I am very athletic and like to think I’m pretty good on the ball and give everything for the team and club wherever I’m asked to play or how long I’m asked to play.”

Next up, Galway United face Bluebell United in the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup. The game takes place in Tolka Park on Sunday, July 31th, with kickoff at 3 pm local time.