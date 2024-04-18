Adam Hession wins opening bout at the European Boxing Championships in Belgrade

There was an opening-round victory for Monivea Boxing Club’s Adam Hession at the European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this afternoon when he was awarded a unanimous points decision over Georgia’s Giorgi Kapanadze in the 57kg division. Adam will next be in action on Sunday in the second series of preliminaries against Vasile Usturoi from Belarus.

The 11-strong Irish team at the European Championships includes Paris Olympics qualified boxers, reigning lightweight champ Kellie Harrington, double Olympians Michaela Walsh (57kg) and Aoife O’Rourke (75g); 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley. 401 boxers from 38 federations will contest the championships, where the finals will be boxed on April 28th.

Prize money will be awarded in all weight categories, from quarter-finalists to champions. Those finishing at the QF stage will receive $1,000; bronze medalists will be awarded $5,000 apiece. Winning silver means a $10,000 award and champions will get $15,000.

Reigning lightweight Olympic champion and Paris Olympian, Kellie Harrington has a bye to the quarter-finals – where she’ll face either Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli or Turkey’s Ozer Gizem for a podium place on Tuesday. Team flag bearer, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke from Castlerea also has a bye and will contest her quarter-final on Tuesday against Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelov. Lisa’s sister, double Olympian Aoife O’Rourke is also in quarter-final action on Tuesday, contesting against the winner of the preliminary bout between Hungary and Poland.

High Performance Director, Tricia Heberle, says “This is a very strong team, fresh from a dual-nations camp with Ukraine, which culminated in an International – Ireland won 10:2. While this is an Olympic preparatory tournament for boxers already qualified for the Games, it is vital performance and carding opportunity for all team members. ”

High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This will be a very tough tournament, as many federations will use this championship to prepare for Paris. There will be no easy wins but every boxer on the team is prepared, is focused, and knows their goals.”