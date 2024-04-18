18 April 2024
~2 minutes read
Adam Hession wins opening bout at the European Boxing Championships in Belgrade
Prize money will be awarded in all weight categories, from quarter-finalists to champions. Those finishing at the QF stage will receive $1,000; bronze medalists will be awarded $5,000 apiece. Winning silver means a $10,000 award and champions will get $15,000.
Reigning lightweight Olympic champion and Paris Olympian, Kellie Harrington has a bye to the quarter-finals – where she’ll face either Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli or Turkey’s Ozer Gizem for a podium place on Tuesday. Team flag bearer, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke from Castlerea also has a bye and will contest her quarter-final on Tuesday against Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelov. Lisa’s sister, double Olympian Aoife O’Rourke is also in quarter-final action on Tuesday, contesting against the winner of the preliminary bout between Hungary and Poland.
High Performance Director, Tricia Heberle, says “This is a very strong team, fresh from a dual-nations camp with Ukraine, which culminated in an International – Ireland won 10:2. While this is an Olympic preparatory tournament for boxers already qualified for the Games, it is vital performance and carding opportunity for all team members. ”
High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This will be a very tough tournament, as many federations will use this championship to prepare for Paris. There will be no easy wins but every boxer on the team is prepared, is focused, and knows their goals.”