Aaliyah Butler sets her sights on European Gold

Aaliyah Butler from Monivea Boxing Club won the National Open Senior Cadet Championships at the National Stadium on Friday night. In the quarter-finals Aaliyah beat Michaela Donaghue (Clane) and in the semi-finals Lily Coffey (Riverstown) on a 5/0 score. In the final Aaliyah used her long reach and fast hand to beat Elizabeth Lloyd (Ballyhaunis) on a score of 5/0 and booked her place on the team for the Europeans Senior Cadets in Romania in May.

