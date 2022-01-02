A year to remember for Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh – Galway’s Olympic Medallists speak to Galway Bay FM Sport

The date of July the 28th will forever live in the memory of Irish Sport when the Women’s Coxless Fours took bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

For Moycullen’s Fiona Murtagh and Furbo’s Aifric Keogh it was the culmination of months, if not years of hard work, sacrifice and determination and together with Cabra’s Eimear Lambe and Skibbereen’s Emily Hegarty they overcame a bad start to produce a stunning finish in difficult conditions on the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

Not only was there the success of the Olympic Games, there was also European Championship success earlier in the year and the last twelve months have been a year of tests, success and challenges for all four incredible rowers.

Fiona and Aifric joined John Mulligan in studio to look back at the past twelve months and their achievements on the water.