A Winning Homecoming for Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole – Commentary and Reaction

Connemara professional Thomas O’Toole made it a winning homecoming in front of a packed Leisureland on Saturday night.

With massive home support, the unbeaten boxer overcame a game Hussein Itaba over eight rounds.

Here is the commentary with John Mulligan

After the fight, John spoke first to his coach Pawel Popko

John then got the reaction of Thomas’ father, Thoman Snr

John spoke to the man of the hour in the dressing room afterwards

Mark Dunlop was assisting Stephen McEleney Promotions in the promotion of the fight. He gave his thoughts on the overall night.

 

