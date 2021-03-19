A warm reception at Galway United F.C. as Sweeney Oil become official partners for 2021.

print

Galway United F.C is delighted to announce Sweeney Oil, a local and family-owned oil supplier in the West of Ireland, as official partners for the upcoming season. Sweeney Oil and Galway United’s partnership will involve growing brand awareness in both Galway City and County and giving back to the communities that have supported our journey and business over the years.

The independently owned, award-winning oil supplier has service stations located in Clifden, Headford, Moycullen and Oranmore, while their quality home heating oil is available throughout Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

“Sweeney Oil are proud to have joined up with Galway United F.C. and to support the Maroon jersey. As a local, family-owned company we strongly believe in giving back to the community and supporting those who have helped us to get where we are today. We are proud to sponsor a club that has made a huge impact in the local community and supporting sporting dreams, we look forward to the season ahead and what it brings” – John Sweeney, Owner – Sweeney Oil.

“Over the past year, there have been many stories of local businesses banding together to support each other. We’ve always appreciated the support from Sweeney Oil and to have them on board this year as our team kicks off the new season, it’s another great news story for the club, in a time when Galway needs it most. I’ve no doubt it will be a positive relationship for both parties. ” – Francis Kelly, Commercial Manager – Galway United.

About Sweeney Oil

Founded in Clifden in 1987, Sweeney Oil has a long and trusted history in the oil industry. They have grown from strength to strength over the last number of years and expanded the company into Galway City and County, Roscommon, Mayo and Leitrim. Sweeney Oil is known for its outstanding, award-winning customer service, its good work in the community and offering the best value home heating oil, commercial fuel and lubricants across Connacht.

Check out www.sweeneyoil.ie to learn more.