A night of celebrations in Croke Park at the prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards ceremony

The prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards were presented at a special ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night, 1 December 2023. This year 55 clubs from all over the country won bronze, silver or gold medals for their efforts, work and commitment for the promotion of the Irish language. Sports and entertainment broadcaster Gráinne McElwain presided over the ceremony and announced the 7 clubs that won Gold Medals, the 15 clubs that won Silver Medals and the 33 clubs that won Bronze Medals this year. (See full list below)

Representatives from the clubs were present at Croke Park to proudly accept their awards, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within their clubs and in their broader local communities.



Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA. The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide. These medals serve as a testament to the clubs’ ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.

This event not only acknowledges individual club achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting the Irish language through sport.



CONNACHT

The event saw four Galway clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions CLG Oileáin Árainn, Baile an Dóirín, Gaeil na Gaillimhe and Cumann Camogaíochta Cois Fharraige.

Mayo The event saw three county Mayo clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions.Kiltimagh GAA and Mayo Gaels were recognised with silver medals. Notably, Castlebar Mitchells achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.

Roscommon The event saw one Roscommon club achieving a silver medal – a massive accomplishment – Cumann Phádraic Mhic Phiarais.