Maree collected three awards today at the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards in Croke Park. Joe Sheilds won National Women’s Division 1 Coach of the Year, Claire Rockall was named National Women’s Division 1 Player of the Year and Dayna Finn won National Women’s Division 1 Young Player of the Year.

Joe Sheilds also picked up an award during the week at the Galway Area Basketball Board’s Inaugural Awards for his success with Maree this year in Division 1.

Maree have been promoted to the Superleague after an unprecedented season in Division 1 where they were undefeated in all competitions.

Dayna Finn and Claire Rockall

Joe Sheilds receiving Galway Area Basketball Board Award