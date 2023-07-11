A full complement of swimmers confirmed for the 17th Frances Thornton Memorial Swim on Saturday

A full complement of 150 swimmers will be getting into the water on Saturday next for the Frances Thornton Memorial Swim.

First swam in 2006 and including two virtual swims in 2020 and 21 due to the pandemic, the swim has raised over €1.5 million euro for Cancer Care West and this year they are hoping to raise €100,000 that will help provide professional community-based practical and emotional support services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.

The swim covers a distance of approximately 13 km, from Aughinish in Co. Clare to Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, Galway.

It is named in honour of Frances Thornton, who passed away from cancer in 2008 after a long battle with the disease. Frances was the mother of Kevin Thornton, one of the founders of the swim, and a passionate supporter of Cancer Care West, the charity partner of the event.

Ahead of Saturday, John Mulligan spoke to Fiona Thornton, daughter of Frances and to Dave O’Donnell of Cancer Care West about the swim and the fundraising efforts involved.

To Donate, click on the link below.

https://www.idonate.ie/event/galwaybayswim